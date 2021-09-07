CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingTuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:24 AM EDT

Alan Wake Remastered Confirmed For Fall 2021 Launch On PC, Xbox Series X, PS5

alan wake remastered

“It's not a lake-- it’s an ocean.” Fans of Alan Wake will be excited to hear that a remastered version of the game will be available this fall. The game will be published by Epic Games and will be available on the Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and PC.

The remastered version includes the original game as well as the expansions Special One: The Signal and Special Two: The Writer. There is not an exact release date yet, but we would imagine it will be available before the holiday season. Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director, noted that the original game has not changed much. Fans will mostly notice a difference in the game’s visual effects. Lake remarked, “But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades.” Epic Games noted specifically that the game will feature “all-new rendered 4K visuals.”

alan wake epic games
Image from original Alan Wake game

Alan Wake is an action-adventure game and psychological thriller that was developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Microsoft Studios in May 2010. It was initially only released on the Xbox 360 and was available on the PC two years later. The remastered version will be the first time the game can be played on a Playstation console.

The game was well-received by both critics and casual players alike. It was nominated for and won several awards in 2010. The game has since attracted a bit of a cult following and Remedy Entertainment has gone on to develop other well-loved games such as Quantum Break and Control.

Many believe that Remedy Entertainment may also be working on a sequel. Epic Games noted last year that they were collaborating with Remedy Entertainment on a “AAA multi-platform production” and another small project that was within the same “universe.” It is unclear if the remastered version of Alan Wake is that smaller project and that another Alan Wake game is the larger one. Nothing is official, but fans are hopeful that a sequel will soon follow.

Images courtesy of Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games. 
Tags:  Epic Games, remedy-entertainment, alan wake, remastered

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment