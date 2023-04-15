CATEGORIES
Apple AirPods Are At Some Of Their Lowest Deal Prices Ever

by Nathan OrdSaturday, April 15, 2023, 01:36 PM EDT
Apple AirPods Pro Lifestyle
Spring has sprung, and so too have some pretty great deals on audio devices over at Amazon. From everything Apple to Samsung and more, you can save a buck by snagging any of the deals and up your audio game at the same time.

Leading us off is the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, currently sitting at its lowest price of $199.99, representing a solid 20% off. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, and spatial audio driven by Apple’s H2 headphone chip. Further, you can get up to 6 hours of listening time off one charge and up to 30 hours total with the charging case.

airpods 2nd generation

On deck, if that is a bit out of your price range, the regular Apple AirPods 2nd Generation comes swinging in at $99.00, or 38% off. While they are not the newest and do not have all the bells and whistles of the Pro version, they are still a solid pair of earbuds with over 24 hours of listening time total with the charging case.

sony linkbuds s

Stepping outside the Apple ecosystem and in the hole, we have the Sony LinkBuds S, a fairly well-rated pair of noise-canceling earbuds for $148.00, which is 26% off the regular price. These have up to 6 hours of playtime and 20 hours with the charging case and come with an adaptive transparency mode so you can catch announcements or other important information while enjoying must. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at $109.99, which is 27% off the regular price. With similar features, this comes down to brand preference and a bit of a price difference.

If none of those options do it for you, of course, there are a number of other deals, such as:


Either way now is a great time to get some new earbuds before the summer season gets into full swing. With that, let us know if you manage to snag any of these in the comments below, and happy deal hunting!
