Qualcomm's Affordable Snapdragon Dev Kit Flexes Arm Muscle For Windows PCs





Are you a Windows developer who'd like to become more hardware-agnostic? Alternatively, are you an Arm hipster? Do you still mourn the death of Motorola-based Macs and the RISC dream? Do you loathe Intel, AMD, and the x86-64 hegemony—yet somehow still like Windows? Then Qualcomm has just the PC for you. Qualcomm has teamed up with ECS to release the LIVA Mini Box QC710, which the company is calling the "Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows."

The LIVA Mini Box QC710 doesn't have the relatively-powerful Snapdragon 8cx chip that Qualcomm developed specifically to be used in PC-like machines, and it doesn't pack either of Microsoft's semi-custom Qualcomm chips , either. Instead, it's based on a lower-end Snapdragon SC7180, also known as the Snapdragon 7c—and we're pretty sure it's the original version, not the revision . That chip is connected to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and a 64GB eMMC package.







