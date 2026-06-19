Adobe Brings Powerful New AI Agents To Photoshop, Premiere And More Apps









In Premiere, the AI assistant handles the project setup editors usually slog through. It can organize footage into bins, rename clips in bulk, flag interview questions, place markers, and assemble a rough opening cut on the timeline.





Photoshop's version moves past Generative Fill into compositing, taking an instruction such as replacing a background, reordering layers, or resizing for major social formats and executing it across the file, with the results still editable.





Illustrator targets scale and production, building as many as 50 versioned files from a spreadsheet or scanning a document for color mode errors and missing fonts ahead of print.





InDesign can take a new brand PDF and apply the revised copy and styling across an existing template.





Frame.io rounds out the public beta, and After Effects is in private testing.

Firefly carries the larger ambitions. Adobe is repositioning the standalone generator as a creative AI studio, and its headline addition is aimed at consistency across separate generations. A private-beta feature called Elements lets creators store characters, locations, and objects and pull them back into later work, keeping a project coherent as it expands. Alongside it are new skills: building a reusable brand kit from a name, style notes, and a palette; converting product photos into short cinematic clips with lighting, motion, and sound; and turning an idea into a storyboard whose frames then seed the finished video.



