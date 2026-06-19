Adobe Brings Powerful New AI Agents To Photoshop, Premiere And More Apps

Anyone in content production knows how much of the day disappears into the preparations around the actual work, sorting media bins, renaming clips, managing layer stacks, and resizing the same asset for every platform it has to run on. Adobe wants to offload that overhead, as the company announces a broad expansion of AI agents
across Creative Cloud aimed squarely at it.
What separates these tools from the text-to-image generators of the last wave is scope. Instead of returning a single image from a prompt, Adobe's AI Assistants take a described outcome and carry out the multi-step workflow behind it, while the creative keeps control of the vision
and the final calls.
In Premiere, the AI assistant handles the project setup editors usually slog through. It can organize footage into bins, rename clips in bulk, flag interview questions, place markers, and assemble a rough opening cut on the timeline.
Photoshop's version moves past Generative Fill into compositing, taking an instruction such as replacing a background, reordering layers, or resizing for major social formats and executing it across the file, with the results still editable.
Illustrator targets scale and production, building as many as 50 versioned files from a spreadsheet or scanning a document for color mode errors and missing fonts ahead of print.
InDesign can take a new brand PDF and apply the revised copy and styling across an existing template.
Frame.io rounds out the public beta, and After Effects is in private testing.
Firefly carries the larger ambitions. Adobe is repositioning the standalone generator as a creative AI studio, and its headline addition is aimed at consistency across separate generations. A private-beta feature called Elements lets creators store characters, locations, and objects and pull them back into later work, keeping a project coherent as it expands. Alongside it are new skills: building a reusable brand kit from a name, style notes, and a palette; converting product photos into short cinematic clips with lighting, motion, and sound; and turning an idea into a storyboard whose frames then seed the finished video.
The broadest move reaches outside Adobe's own apps. The company has connected its generation and workflow tools to ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, which are live now, with Google Gemini and Slack named as planned additions.
The AI Assistant
is in public beta as of June 18, 2026 across Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, with After Effects in private beta. Firefly's new web features are live, while the studio upgrades, including Elements, remain behind a waitlist.