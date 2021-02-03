ADATA SE900G External USB 3.2 SSD Unleashed With Breakneck Speeds And RGB Flair





ADATA is on a mission to "RGB all the things" with its new SE900G external solid-state drive. All-in-all, this external SSD is worth a look if you need external storage for your computer or console.









At present, we do not have pricing information, but we would not be surprised to see the 1TB version of the SE900G come in around $200. We will have to wait and see what other information ADATA has to release about the drive, but it is interesting looking and has interesting specs to match.

First and foremost is the obvious RGB, which is not too tacky, in all honesty. ADATA reports that RGB lights cover 74% of the front cover with a slick-looking checkered pattern. ADATA claims that “Users already invested in creating workspaces or gaming setups with RGB adorned devices and accessories will appreciate the dazzling styling of the SE900G.” If you want to see how it looks in action, ADATA has a trailer for the drive below:Besides the obvious RGB flair, on paper, this drive is impressive with a reported 2000 MB/s read and write speed over a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C connector. Moreover, you can get one with up to 2TB of storage, which makes it “perfectly suited for creators to store and transfer large files or for gamers to store their excess console game titles.”