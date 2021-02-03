CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, February 03, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT

ADATA SE900G External USB 3.2 SSD Unleashed With Breakneck Speeds And RGB Flair

adata se900g external ssd with rgb
ADATA is on a mission to "RGB all the things" with its new SE900G external solid-state drive. All-in-all, this external SSD is worth a look if you need external storage for your computer or console.

First and foremost is the obvious RGB, which is not too tacky, in all honesty. ADATA reports that RGB lights cover 74% of the front cover with a slick-looking checkered pattern. ADATA claims that “Users already invested in creating workspaces or gaming setups with RGB adorned devices and accessories will appreciate the dazzling styling of the SE900G.” If you want to see how it looks in action, ADATA has a trailer for the drive below:

Besides the obvious RGB flair, on paper, this drive is impressive with a reported 2000 MB/s read and write speed over a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C connector. Moreover, you can get one with up to 2TB of storage, which makes it “perfectly suited for creators to store and transfer large files or for gamers to store their excess console game titles.”
high speeds adata se900g external ssd with rgb
At present, we do not have pricing information, but we would not be surprised to see the 1TB version of the SE900G come in around $200. We will have to wait and see what other information ADATA has to release about the drive, but it is interesting looking and has interesting specs to match.
Tags:  SSD, RGB, adata, external-storage, usb-type-c

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms