Acer's New Swift 3 And Swift 5 Laptops Flex Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, Up To 17-Hour Runtimes
With a need for well-performing and portable laptops growing, Acer looks to take the stage. Today, they are announcing a new Acer Swift 5 model and two new Acer Swift 3 models which pack Intel's new 11th generation Tiger Lake processors.
At the top of the lineup, Acer has put out the Swift 5. As Acer puts it, “The new Acer Swift 5 notebook is one of the industry’s first to be verified through Intel’s Project Athena innovation program, as Intel Evo™ platform laptop design” This qualification means that the Swift 5 will have “instant wake, Intel Iris Xe graphics, vibrant displays and the latest in connectivity” as well as a fast-charging battery which will last all day. According to Acer’s press release, you can get four hours of usage from a 30-minute charge, and at full charge, you can expect 17 hours of battery life.
Around the outside of the device, the Swift 5 will have a magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum chassis to make it “durable yet lightweight” at 2.29lbs. The screen on the Swift 5 will be a 14-inch Full HD screen protected by an antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. There will also be options to have antimicrobial coatings on other surfaces as well.
Looking at the imagery of the device, the Swift 5 will have a headphone jack, USB-A 3.0 port, and a Kensington lock on the right-hand side. On the left, one can find a power port, HDMI, USB-A 3.0 port, and a USB-C charging port. Under the hood, the Swift 5 will be powered by the latest i5 and i7 processors to enable video, graphics, and on-the-go productivity.
Next up, we have two models of the Acer Swift 3. The Acer Swift 3 have the latest Core i5 and i7 processors powering both the 13.5” 2256x1504 and the 14” Full HD models. If you are wondering about the 2256x1504 screen, it is a 2K display at a 3:2 aspect ratio, allowing for "less scrolling." Anyway, along with new processors, they will also have Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi6 to provide the latest connectivity options. These devices, however, do not have the Intel EVO branding, but they are looking to get verified soon.
Like the Swift 5, these models will have metal chassis making them lightweight and portable, at 2.62lbs and 2.65lbs respectively. Both devices also have backlit keyboards, SSD storage, and support for up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory. As for security, the Swift 3 will support Windows Hello through a fingerprint reader.
The Acer Swift 5 will become available in November, starting at $999.99. The Swift 3 will be at the same time, starting at $799.99. Both devices and the models therein look nice, and it will be interesting to see how the numbers look for the new processors from Intel. Overall, this could be a solid offering from Acer come November. Stick around HotHardware as we get more information on both these devices and the new generation of Intel processors.