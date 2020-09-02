CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, September 02, 2020, 01:09 PM EDT

Acer's New Swift 3 And Swift 5 Laptops Flex Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, Up To 17-Hour Runtimes

hero acer swift 5
With a need for well-performing and portable laptops growing, Acer looks to take the stage. Today, they are announcing a new Acer Swift 5 model and two new Acer Swift 3 models which pack Intel's new 11th generation Tiger Lake processors.

At the top of the lineup, Acer has put out the Swift 5. As Acer puts it, “The new Acer Swift 5 notebook is one of the industry’s first to be verified through Intel’s Project Athena innovation program, as Intel Evo™ platform laptop design” This qualification means that the Swift 5 will have “instant wake, Intel Iris Xe graphics, vibrant displays and the latest in connectivity” as well as a fast-charging battery which will last all day. According to Acer’s press release, you can get four hours of usage from a 30-minute charge, and at full charge, you can expect 17 hours of battery life.
swift 5 right
Around the outside of the device, the Swift 5 will have a magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum chassis to make it “durable yet lightweight” at 2.29lbs. The screen on the Swift 5 will be a 14-inch Full HD screen protected by an antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. There will also be options to have antimicrobial coatings on other surfaces as well.
swift 5 left
Looking at the imagery of the device, the Swift 5 will have a headphone jack, USB-A 3.0 port, and a Kensington lock on the right-hand side. On the left, one can find a power port, HDMI, USB-A 3.0 port, and a USB-C charging port. Under the hood, the Swift 5 will be powered by the latest i5 and i7 processors to enable video, graphics, and on-the-go productivity.

Next up, we have two models of the Acer Swift 3. The Acer Swift 3 have the latest Core i5 and i7 processors powering both the 13.5” 2256x1504 and the 14” Full HD models. If you are wondering about the 2256x1504 screen, it is a 2K display at a 3:2 aspect ratio, allowing for "less scrolling."  Anyway, along with new processors, they will also have Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi6 to provide the latest connectivity options. These devices, however, do not have the Intel EVO branding, but they are looking to get verified soon.
HD 2K Acer Swift 3
(Left- Full HD Display Model)                                                        (Right- 2K Display Model)

Like the Swift 5, these models will have metal chassis making them lightweight and portable, at 2.62lbs and 2.65lbs respectively. Both devices also have backlit keyboards, SSD storage, and support for up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory. As for security, the Swift 3 will support Windows Hello through a fingerprint reader.

The Acer Swift 5 will become available in November, starting at $999.99. The Swift 3 will be at the same time, starting at $799.99. Both devices and the models therein look nice, and it will be interesting to see how the numbers look for the new processors from Intel. Overall, this could be a solid offering from Acer come November. Stick around HotHardware as we get more information on both these devices and the new generation of Intel processors.

Tags:  Acer, (NASDAQ:INTC), xe, swift-3, swift-5, tiger-lake
Via:  Acer

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms