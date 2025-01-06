Acer Makes A Splash At CES With New Copilot+ And Gaming Laptops, Mini PCs And More
Copilot Laptops And MoreIn the coming months, Acer will release several new Copilot+ laptops, and all of them will have starting prices below $1,000. The two more capable models are the Acer Swift Go 14 AI and the Acer Swift Go 16 AI. As the names imply, these are 14- and 16-inch laptops. They run on the latest AMD Ryzen AI 7 chips, which give them powerful video processing with Radeon graphics and a capable NPU for more efficient AI workloads. These machines sport OLED displays, Wi-Fi 7, and up to 32GB of RAM. The 14-inch model will retail for $899.99 and the 16-inch will be $949.99.
The Acer Aspire 14 AI will move to the Intel Core Ultra 200 series. This laptop will include more variants, with different storage, RAM, and display options. However, there will be models that more closely match the Swift Go with 32GB of RAM and OLED. However, there will also be some models with older Intel chips like the Ultra 5 135H, which isn't technically eligible for Copilot+. This laptop will start at $799.99, but Acer didn't mention pricing for the higher-tier spec sheets. This will be the first of Acer's new AI PCs to launch in February. The Acer Swift Go 14 AI and Acer Swift Go 16 AI will follow in April.
If you're into OLED, Acer's updated Swift Go laptops might be of interest. These machines run on Intel Core Ultra 200 chips with 3K OLEDs options. There are also 2K IPS displays in the base configurations, which will start at $899 (Swift Go 14) and $949 (Swift Go 16). The Acer Vero 16 is a bit different. This is the first carbon-neutral laptop made from recycled plastic and oyster shell. It's a CES Innovation Award Honoree for 2025, and it will only cost $799 to start.
Acer is also taking Copilot+ PCs to some new places with the Revo and Aspire systems. The Revo Box AI is a desktop mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra 200 chips, and it's got more ports than you'd see on a comparable laptop. The Acer Aspire C and Aspire S are all-in-one PCs with Copilot+ features thanks to their Intel Core Ultra 200 chips.
The Aspire S comes in 24 and 27-inch versions, but only the latter has the option of greater than 1080p resolution. They come with up to 2TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, and there are ample connectivity options. The Revo Box will start at $799.99, the Aspire S24 will be $1,199.99, and the Aspire C24 will be $999.99, and the 27-inch version will start at $1,099.99 with a 1080p screen. The 1440p upgrade will add an unknown premium. All three devices will arrive in Q2.
Gaming On The GoIf gaming is more your speed, Acer has plenty to show off there as well. The company's new Nitro V gaming laptop lineup covers a wide swath of mid-range gaming in 14, 15, 16, and 17-inch sizes.
Almost all of Acer's 2025 Nitro laptops will run on AMD Ryzen AI processors like the AI 5 340 and AI 7 350, but there are a few outliers. For example, the Acer Nitro V 15 will have an older Ryzen 7 8845HS processor. The other new gaming laptops should qualify for Microsoft's Copilot+ features.
As gaming laptops, these machines all have dedicated GPUs, but don't get too excited—there are no RTX 50 series GPUs to be found. All the Nitro laptops will include RTX 4050 laptop GPUs, which are a totally serviceable solution even in 2024. Acer hasn't mentioned GPU upgrades, but we'd not be surprised to see 4060 or even 4070 upgrades at some retailers.
There are several display options for each Nitro model (lots of LCD and 1080p resolutions), meaning we'll see numerous product SKUs when the 2025 Nitro lineup launches beginning in February. Acer hasn't settled on US pricing yet.
Acer's other big gaming play will be in the handheld market, and it's going big—literally. Acer plans to release two versions of the Blaze handheld, the Nitro Blaze 8 (GN782U) and the Nitro Blaze 11 (GN7112U). We've covered both in a separate article, but to recap the highlights, the updated handhelds run on the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS, which doesn't support Copilot+ features. They also have 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.
Acer promises a premium gaming experience with Hall effect triggers and sticks, as well as a customizable Acer Game Space app that helps organize your installed games across platforms. The Nitro Blaze 8 has an 8-inch 2560x1600 LCD, and the Blaze 11 steps up to 10.95 inches at the same resolution. Both consoles have two USB-C ports, plus a USB-A and a microSD reader.
The Nitro Blaze handhelds look similar, but only the larger model has removable controllers. It's also quite large, tipping the scales at 2.3 pounds (1,050g). The smaller model is closer to what we've seen with other handhelds at 1.1 pounds (720g). The high weight probably explains why Acer didn't try to push the battery capacity—the 8 and 11-inch models both have the same meager 55Wh battery.
The new Acer handhelds will launch in Q2. The Nitro Blaze 8 will start at $899 and the Nitro Blaze 11 will retail at $1,099.