Acer Launches Enduro Urban N3 Notebook And Urban T1 Tablet With Rugged Versatility
Whether you are an adventurer or just a little bit clumsy, having a device robust enough to keep up with you (or your accidents) can be essential to getting work done. To help in this endeavor, Acer is launching a new durable notebook and tablet lineup “featuring up to MIL-810H and IP53 certifications,” to protect against drops and rugged environments.
ENDURO Urban N3 Notebook
First up is the ENDURO Urban N3 notebook is a device “designed for exploring new frontiers.” It comes in a 14” form factor, weighing in at 1.85Kg (4.08lbs) and 21.95mm thick, which should be small enough for users on the road or trails. Around the outside of the device are several durability features which make it tough, such as shock-absorbing bumpers on the corners, water-proofed IO, a water-resistant fan, and a “cleverly designed drainage system to expel water that happens to enter the device.”
Besides the durability features, this device can come with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to 32GB of memory. The display is a 14” FHD IPS display with 450 nits of brightness driven by up to an NVIDIA GeForce MX330 GPU. There is also a battery that Acer claims can provide up to 13 hours of usage, so you should go for the all-day adventure. This device starts at $799.99 and will be available in the US in June.
ENDURO Urban T1
Switching gears, the Acer ENDURO Urban T1 Tablet has a 10-inch display and is designed for “families in pursuit of adventure, whether in the urban wilderness or lands untamed.” Though the sentiment maybe a little over the top, the device seems impressive with a weight of only 595 grams (1.31lbs) yet IP53 rated and MIL-STD 810H compliant. Akin to the laptop, the chassis features shock-absorbent materials and reinforced bumpers to handle the shock of a fall. The IO ports, speakers, and buttons are also water-proofed, so the device can take a splash and keep going.
Under the hood is a MediaTek MT8167A quad-core processor and a 6000mAh battery which should allow for up to 8 hours of video playback. Furthermore, whatever you end up using the tablet for, it should look fairly decent on the 1920x1200 display with 450 nits of brightness under an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass panel. If this sounds like the tablet you need for an adventurous lifestyle or a kid who keeps breaking the family iPad, it will become available in June, with pricing becoming available closer to launch.