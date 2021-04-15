Acer Launches Enduro Urban N3 Notebook And Urban T1 Tablet With Rugged Versatility





Whether you are an adventurer or just a little bit clumsy, having a device robust enough to keep up with you (or your accidents) can be essential to getting work done. To help in this endeavor, Acer is launching a new durable notebook and tablet lineup “featuring up to MIL-810H and IP53 certifications,” to protect against drops and rugged environments.

ENDURO Urban N3 Notebook









First up is the ENDURO Urban N3 notebook is a device “designed for exploring new frontiers.” It comes in a 14” form factor, weighing in at 1.85Kg (4.08lbs) and 21.95mm thick, which should be small enough for users on the road or trails. Around the outside of the device are several durability features which make it tough, such as shock-absorbing bumpers on the corners, water-proofed IO, a water-resistant fan, and a “cleverly designed drainage system to expel water that happens to enter the device.”













ENDURO Urban T1









Switching gears, the Acer ENDURO Urban T1 Tablet has a 10-inch display and is designed for “families in pursuit of adventure, whether in the urban wilderness or lands untamed.” Though the sentiment maybe a little over the top, the device seems impressive with a weight of only 595 grams (1.31lbs) yet IP53 rated and MIL-STD 810H compliant. Akin to the laptop, the chassis features shock-absorbent materials and reinforced bumpers to handle the shock of a fall. The IO ports, speakers, and buttons are also water-proofed, so the device can take a splash and keep going.











