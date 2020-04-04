AAEON PICO-WHU4 Maker Board Takes On Raspberry Pi With 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU

Here is a look at the system's vitals...

8th generation Intel Core i5-8356UE SoC

Single non-ECC DDR4 SODIMM slot supporting up 16GB

Dual HDMI 1.4b ports

Dual GbE LAN ports

SATA 6Gbps

GPIO x 4

USB 3.2 Gen 2 (rear) x 2, USB 2.0 x 2 pin header, RS-232/422/485 x 2

Full size mSATA/mPCIe (selectable via BIOS) x 1, M.2 2230 (E key) x 1

12V only (terminal block)





It is an interesting board for sure. To help keep thermals in check, the CPU sits on the underbelly of the board. That is also where the sole SODIMM slot is located, which supports DDR4 RAM in capacities up to 16GB.





AAEON, which is an associate company of ASUS (meaning it is partly owned by ASUS, rather than existing as a subsidiary), offers a couple of heatsink options. One is a passive aluminum slab that squishes onto the bottom of PICO-WHU4, whereas the other is a bigger option with a cooling fan attached.



