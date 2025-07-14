8 Prime Day Deals On Apple Devices Still Going Strong





Amazon longest-ever Prime Day event recently came to an end after 96 hours of deals, but if you were too busy to poke around for bargains or otherwise missed out on the four-day event, don't kick yourself. While some of the deeper discounts are shelved for the time being, you can still score some great deals, including markdowns on various Apple products.





2025 MacBook Air (13.6-inch) pictured above—it's on sale for $849 at Amazon (save 15%). That's not quite the lowest it's ever been, but it is the same price as it was selling for during the Prime Day sales bonanza. We've rounded up eight discounted Apple items, starting with thepictured above—it's on sale for. That's not quite the lowest it's ever been, but it is the same price as it was selling for during the Prime Day sales bonanza.





This is the latest version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Pro, which is built around Apple's custom M4 silicon. As configured in this model, the M4 chip consists of a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine to give Apple Intelligence workloads a boost.





You also get 16GB of unified memory, with Apple finally moving away from a paltry 8GB for its baseline config. Other features include a 256GB solid state drive (SSD), 12-megapixel front camera, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life.





16GB RAM + 512GB SSD model for $1,049 at Amazon (13% off). And if you want more RAM as well, the 24GB RAM + 512GB SSD model is on sale for $1,247.50 (save 11%). If you need more storage, you can snag thefor. And if you want more RAM as well, theis on sale for













Apple's AirPods Max selling for an all-time low. Even though Prime Day is over, however, you can still snag a set for $399 at Amazon (save 27%). The caveat is that you have to opt for purple colorway. Most of the other color options are back up to $549.99 except for the orange model, which you can grab for $449.99 (save 18%). During Prime Day, you could findselling for an all-time low. Even though Prime Day is over, however, you can still snag a set for. The caveat is that you have to opt for purple colorway. Most of the other color options are back up to $549.99 except for the, which you can grab for





blue AirPods Max with AppleCare+ for $473.99 at Amazon (save 22%). That's the cheapest color option for the bundle offer, though a few other colorways like midnight (black) are listed for $508.99 (save 16%). If you're interested in bundling 2 years of AppleCare+, you can grab thefor. That's the cheapest color option for the bundle offer, though a few other colorways like midnight (black) are listed for





The AirPods Max are wireless over-the-ear headphones with a lot of great features, including active noise cancellation (ANC), support for personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an adaptive EQ, lossless audio via USB-C, a digital crown that makes audio adjustments and navigating tracks a breeze, Siri support, and up to 20 hours of battery life.





Here are the other six deals that are on tap...