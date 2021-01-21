CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, January 21, 2021, 11:05 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Talking Premium And Gaming Laptops With Intel And MSI

On this episode of 2.5 Geeks we have special guests Fredrik Hamberger, Intel's General Manager of Premium and Enthusiast Laptop Platforms and Derek Chen, MSI's Global Sales and Marketing Director, joining us to talk about their collaboration to bring new exciting machines to market, like the Intel Tiger Lake powered MSI Prestige 14. Join us as we dig into the nitty-gritty of premium laptop design and development...


Show Notes:
06:25 - MSI Prestige 14 EVO Review: Great Performance And Value
39:30 - Intel Takes Fight To AMD With Bevy Of New Mobile And Desktop CPUs Unveiled At CES 2021

