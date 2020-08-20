2.5 Geeks: Rare PC Hardware From the Vault - Vol. 1
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks podcast, we're going to do something a little bit different and break into Marco's hardware vault to revisit some rare PC hardware from years past. We'll be showing off some obscure ATI graphics cards and AMD and Intel platforms and processors, some of which you may not have ever seen before...
Show Notes:
07:00 - ATI CrossFire Multi-GPU Technology Preview
08:07 - ATI CrossFire Technology Showcase
12:19 - ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4000 Series Sneak Peek
18:40 - AMD QuadFX Platform & FX-70 Series Processors
35:52 - Intel Skulltrail Unleashed: Core 2 Extreme QX9775 x 2
43:04 - Vintage PC Collection!