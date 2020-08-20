CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, August 20, 2020, 04:38 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Rare PC Hardware From the Vault - Vol. 1

geeks thumb hero

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks podcast, we're going to do something a little bit different and break into Marco's hardware vault to revisit some rare PC hardware from years past. We'll be showing off some obscure ATI graphics cards and AMD and Intel platforms and processors, some of which you may not have ever seen before...


Show Notes:
07:00 - ATI CrossFire Multi-GPU Technology Preview
08:07 - ATI CrossFire Technology Showcase
12:19 - ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4000 Series Sneak Peek
18:40 - AMD QuadFX Platform & FX-70 Series Processors
35:52 - Intel Skulltrail Unleashed: Core 2 Extreme QX9775 x 2
43:04 - Vintage PC Collection!

Tags:  AMD, Intel, Radeon, Athlon, podcast, Geeks, webcast, skulltrail, quadfather, 4x4
Via:  HotHardware On YouTube -- LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms