2.5 Geeks: AMD's David McAfee Ryzen 7000X3D Series 3D V-Cache Livestream
In this latest latest livestream, we have a lively discussion regarding AMD's hot new 3D-Vache enabled Ryzen 7000X3D processors, with special guest David McAfee, Corporate VP And General Manager, Client Channel Business at AMD. We'll be covering performance expectations of AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D, overclocking, tweaks and everything you should know about AMD's latest gaming CPUs...
Show Notes:
00:00 Countdown Begins
05:00 Dave's Intro
05:55 Inroducing David McAfee
11:54 X3D Chipset Driver Info
15:17 3D V-Cache Challenges
17:36 Potential Driver Tuning
19:48 3D V-Cache Planning
21:38 Sumulated Larger Caches?
23:44 Ensuring Chip Supply
26:20 Happy With The Launch?
27:31 7950X3D Efficiency
29:55 3D V-Cache With Dragon Range?
31:00 Future AM4 Processors?
33:11 7000X3D Overclocking Tools
35:05 Why Not Use Larger L1+L2?
38:15 Improving IHS Thermals
41:36 Maximizing Thermals
44:55 Is AMD Working With Game Devs?
47:38 Any Other ISV Enablement?
50:33 Did Tech Media Miss Anything?
53:02 7800X3D Branding Explained
54:29 Does 7800X3D Need Special Driver?
55:18 Forcing Apps Onto X3D CCD
56:12 7000X3D On Linux?
59:27 Looking To The Future
1:01:10 Closing Thoughts