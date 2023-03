2.5 Geeks: AMD's David McAfee Ryzen 7000X3D Series 3D V-Cache Livestream

In this latest latest livestream, we have a lively discussion regarding AMD's hot new 3D-Vache enabled Ryzen 7000X3D processors, with special guest David McAfee, Corporate VP And General Manager, Client Channel Business at AMD. We'll be covering performance expectations of AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D , overclocking, tweaks and everything you should know about AMD's latest gaming CPUs...00:00 Countdown Begins05:00 Dave's Intro05:55 Inroducing David McAfee11:54 X3D Chipset Driver Info15:17 3D V-Cache Challenges17:36 Potential Driver Tuning19:48 3D V-Cache Planning21:38 Sumulated Larger Caches?23:44 Ensuring Chip Supply26:20 Happy With The Launch?27:31 7950X3D Efficiency29:55 3D V-Cache With Dragon Range?31:00 Future AM4 Processors?33:11 7000X3D Overclocking Tools35:05 Why Not Use Larger L1+L2?38:15 Improving IHS Thermals41:36 Maximizing Thermals44:55 Is AMD Working With Game Devs?47:38 Any Other ISV Enablement?50:33 Did Tech Media Miss Anything?53:02 7800X3D Branding Explained54:29 Does 7800X3D Need Special Driver?55:18 Forcing Apps Onto X3D CCD56:12 7000X3D On Linux?59:27 Looking To The Future1:01:10 Closing Thoughts