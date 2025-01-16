CATEGORIES
home News

2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Revs A 656 HP V-8 For Open-Air Thrills

by Aaron LeongThursday, January 16, 2025, 01:43 PM EDT
hero Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 5
There's nothing quite like the guttural growl of a V8 at full song, especially in a modern Aston Martin. Even the British marque's baby Vantage sportster gets the spine tingling when your right foot goes deep into it. Last year, Aston Martin made the hardtop even better with a bunch of appearance and cabin improvements, and of course updated 656 horsepower 4.0-liter V8. Well, the same treatment is now being bestowed onto the 2026 Vantage Roadster open-top. Just be ready to pay a hefty premium over the the 2023 version.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 9%20(2)

Aston Martin has announced that the 2026 Vantage Roadster is, like the 2025 Vantage Coupe before it, getting a 128 hp increase, pumping the AMG-sourced bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to 656 horses and 590 lb-ft of torque sent through an eight-speeder then to the ground via the rear wheels. Aston claims zero to 60 mph charge in 3.5 seconds, topping out at 202 mph, which is impressive for the baby in the lineup. The power increase comes thanks to larger turbos and different camshaft profiles. 

The new Roadster also sees the use of a "Z-fold" roof, which is claimed to be faster than before—it can lower/raise in 6.8 seconds at up to 31 mph. The roof lining has eight levels of insulation that Aston says brings interior noise levels similar to the Coupe. Despite all of these additions, the roof mechanism is that it only adds 132 lbs over the Coupe. The Roadster and the Coupe were developed together after all, so Aston Martin ensured that chopping off the metal roof wouldn't compromise structural stiffness much, especially once it increased lateral rigidity in the aluminum structure in rear of the car.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 6%20(2)

Nonetheless, the small weight increase necessitated the installation of revised gearbox mountings and Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers in the rear. The double-wishbone front and multilink axle rear suspension remain largely the same as the Coupe. Likewise, braking hardware consists of 16.1-inch carbon ceramics with six-pot calipers. These sit within 21-inch wheels that sport Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires.

Aston hasn't announced the pricing of the Vantage Roadster just yet, which is expected to start deliveries in Q2. Based on how the Coupe's price jumped almost $50K over the 2023 model, one should expect the same for the Roadster. Customers will get three new colors to choose from, however: Iridescent Sapphire, Satin Iridescent Sapphire, and Bronze Flare, and utilize Aston Martin's Q customization service to personalize their vehicle even further.
Tags:  Automobiles, aston martin, sports-car, aston martin vantage
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment