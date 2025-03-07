CATEGORIES
1Password Adds A Great New Trick That All Password Managers Should Copy

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, March 07, 2025, 01:40 PM EDT
One of the challenges with our digital era is the burden of remembering a great number of passwords. While some try to memorize and remember their passwords, others have opted for password-managing apps. 1Password, a popular password-managing service, however, has gone beyond simply saving passwords and has recently added a feature that enables users to add specific location ranges to passwords.

1Password claims that with this feature, users can assign locations to passwords. Hence, as users move closer to the designated location, the app will send a notification displaying the relevant passwords. For example, a user may have a password assigned to enter his office. Whenever the user gets to a specified distance from the office, the feature would send a notification that displays the password on the screen.

This feature could be a big time saver and convenience, because most password managers require users to scroll through a lengthy list of passwords to find what they're looking for.


Unlike recent occurrences where new features are automatically enabled after an update, this feature will not be enabled by default. Users who find this appealing will need to enable the feature before use.

While users saving new passwords can assess this feature, users with already existing location-based passwords on the app will need to edit their password list and select "Add a location".

This new feature raises concerns about data privacy and security. However, 1Password has promised that users will always be in control of their password locations and that they will not be shared or stored. Also, it revealed that it has implemented additional security measures to ensure that users have more control over how the map data used to identify their location is used.

If 1Password's assurances on privacy and security ring true, the feature may offer users a great deal of convenience.
