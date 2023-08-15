1972 Ferrari Dino Driven By Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Is Headed To Auction
When news breaks that a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT once belonging to Rolling Stones' Keith Richards goes up for sale, you can expect plenty of attention. The car will be up for auction this weekend—just be sure to check with your spouse first.
The 1972 Dino 246 GT is one of the most emotive and desirable cars ever made, carrying with it plenty of cachet within the collectors community. Price guides for the car range between $400,000 to $500,000, but examples have been sold for more than $600,000 in the last couple of years.
A low-miles, near-mint condition Dino 246 GT (chassis number 03354) has come up for sale on popular auction house RM Sotheby's. It is reported to have once been purchased by Keith Richards, lead guitarist of the Rolling Stones, in June 1972 and ultimately landed in the hands of The Prodigy's lead musician Liam Howlett in 2014, no less. It's said that Richards used the Dino as his personal transportation during his European tours over the decade. Richards purportedly ordered and received the car in California, then had it shipped to the UK three years later.
The car has amassed 30,037 miles in the hands of its multiple owners, and has a fully restored 2.4-liter V6 that outputs 192hp/165lb-ft (when new) through the rear wheels and a five-speed gearbox. Richards' car is finished in "Argento Metallizzato" metallic grey, Connolly leather throughout the interior, while Cromadora alloy wheels on Michelin tires complete the look.
Interest in Rolling Stones collector cars have gained steam lately, especially after the death of its drummer Charlie Watts in 2022. Watts had a sizeable car collection as well. With this kind of star power, it's possible for Richards' unit to fetch much heftier bids when it goes on the block on August 17 in Monterey, California.
Image Credit: RM Sotheby's