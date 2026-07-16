105,000 Synced Nano-Oscillators Offer Blazing-Fast Silicon Transistor Alternative





To solve this, an international collaboration of physicists from IIT Bhubaneswar in India, the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and Tohoku University in Japan created ultra-narrow nano-constrictions measuring just 10 and 20 nanometers across. Using advanced tungsten-tantalum and cobalt-iron-boron trilayers, the team successfully crammed more than 100,000 magnetic components onto a single, massive grid.





Magnetic annealer (Credit: International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory)



By packing these nano-constrictions tightly, the team found that that the network's overall microwave power and signal quality scaled exceptionally well. This level of performance brings scientists one step closer to developing specialized processors known as Ising machines. Unlike general-purpose silicon chips, synchronized magnetic networks are mathematically made to tackle complex, multi-variable optimization challenges almost instantaneously. These tasks range from finding the most efficient shipping routes across global supply chains to resolving real-time financial risk models and optimizing neural networks for advanced AI.





While this tech is still in early experimental stages , the ability to synchronize thousands of nanomagnetic devices in a fraction of a microsecond is very promising for our future computational demands.





Main image credit: IIT Bhubaneswar