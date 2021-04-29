CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, April 29, 2021, 11:24 AM EDT

Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm Is The Latest Great Unobtaninum Ampere Card

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm
Have you ever heard of a graphics card with "fearless cooling?" Well, you have now, because that is how Zotac is describing its new GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm, which trades an air cooling shroud for a full coverage waterblock. It does not come with a factory overclock, but if your custom liquid cooling loop is up to snuff, you should be able to goose the clocks on this thing.

We might be getting ahead of ourselves in focusing on the term "fearless cooling." The other term that might trip you up is "graphics card." We'd almost forgotten what one looks like, and according to ancient transcripts, these 3D accelerators once roamed the land and were plentiful, before scalpers, miners, and bots poached them all.

Snark aside, Zotac's latest custom card is based on NVIDIA's flagship Ampere GPU (it's a beastly part—see our GeForce RTX 3090 review for benchmarks and analysis). It rocks 10,496 CUDA cores, 328 texture mapping units, 112 render output units, 328 Tensor cores, 82 dedicated ray-tracing cores, and a generous heaping of 24GB of GDDR6X memory tied to a 384-bit memory bus, for 936.2GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm Angled

NVIDIA's reference blueprint calls for a 1,396MHz base clock and 1,695MHz boost clock, and Zotac opted to stick with those speeds. However, there should be room to push the clocks higher. The card is built on a 16+4 power phase design, and of course benefits from the kind of chill that liquid cooling can deliver.

To that end, it sports a slim profile waterblock measuring 25.9mm wide. It's made of anodized aluminum and spans the entire length of the PCB, making contact with critical components. Underneath it all is a nickel-plated copper cold plate engraved with 0.3mm micro-channels, that sits on top of the GPU.

"The optimized copper base and waterblock combined with liquid, supercharge the heat transfer. Other critical components aided by thermal pads make contact with the waterblock to dissipate heat effectively," Zotac explains.

Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm Blackplate

Zotac's cooler users standard G 1/4 threaded fittings. Other features include a metal backplate for durability, and adjustable RGB lighting.

It all sounds cool (see what we did there?), but of course finding one in stock will be the big challenge, as is the case with every modern discrete GPU these days. Zotac does not mention pricing for the GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm variant, but whatever the cost, it's mostly academic anyway, given the current situation.
Tags:  Zotac, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere, geforce rtx 3090

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment