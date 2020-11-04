CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, November 04, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT

Popular Yuzu Nintendo Switch Emulator Adds Online Support, Quickly Backtracks

Nintendo Switch
Emulation is not always easy. Just look at all of the brands trying to emulate the success Nintendo has enjoyed in the retro console space with its NES Classic and SNES Classic launches. But that is not the only kind of emulation we are talking about. As it relates to Nintendo, Yuzu is a popular Switch emulator, and after recently offering an online function, it quickly took it down.

It is not entirely clear why exactly Yuzu's developers yanked the online component. There are multiple possibilities, though. One is that it might not have worked up to their standards. Or it could have proved difficult to manage and maintain, taking up resources that could be applied elsewhere in the emulator's ongoing development.

"We are saddened to report that we have removed online support from Yuzu, indefinitely, and effective immediately. We apologize to our community for the confusion and disappointment surrounding this release, and especially to those who were excited to try this feature," Yuzu states on its website.

"We have received valid and insightful feedback from our fans and members of the broader Switch and emulation communities. Truthfully, we are all just a bunch of enthusiastic people from around the globe, who were genuinely excited about something we thought we could offer. In hindsight, we 100 percent understand your concerns," Yuzu added.

Super Mario

Yet is another possibility is the persistent threat of legal action by Nintendo, with this sort of thing. Nintendo is notoriously opposed to fan-made emulators and ROMs, and is prone to sue over copyright violations. Yuzu's statement does not come out and say they are facing any legal threats from Nintendo, but it is vague enough to leave open the possibility of that being the case. Or maybe not.

Either way, the online component is gone before it really got started. However, the developers are not abandoning Yuzu. In fact, the final part of their statement indicates they will "continue working on other features within Yuzu, to make it the best emulator we possibly can."

Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, emulator, (tyo:7974), nintendo switch, yuzu

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms