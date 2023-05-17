Your Google Accounts, Including YouTube, Could Be Purged Unless You Do This

The plan therefore is that for every account left abandoned for two years, the company will send a reminder email requesting the user to log in within 60 days, after which the account will be deactivated. After deactivation, users will still have another 60 days to sign in before Google purges the account completely. And yes, that means everything in Gmail, Docs, YouTube, Google Photos, and so on.





According to Kricheli's note, even though the policy is going live now, deletion of accounts will begin December 2023. (Note that Google work or school accounts connected to the deleted personal accounts won't be affected.)