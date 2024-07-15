Switch It Up: You Play As Both Link And Zelda In Echoes Of Wisdom, ESRB Confirms
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was one of the most well received game announcements that debuted during the most recent Nintendo Direct. It will be the first time that Zelda will be a playable character, bringing a fresh take to the popular franchise. Thanks to the ESRB’s newly released description, however, it seems gamers will also get a chance to play as Link.
The ESRB description states that “as Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies.” The gameplay being described is what gamers would typically expect from The Legend of Zelda. This additional information may pique the interest of players who weren’t excited by what they saw during the initial trailer.
Meanwhile, Zelda will be able to use a wand that has that ability to copy objects and enemies throughout the world, summoning them as needed. She uses this power to solve puzzles, traverse the game world, and fight off enemies as she tries to save Link. She will also need to get rid of the rifts that are plaguing Hyrule.
It will be interesting to see how Nintendo incorporates both characters and makes the most of their different gameplay styles. The most likely scenario is that players start out as Link and then switch over to Zelda for the rest of the game. Might there be a surprise, though? Will it be that players can switch at will after saving Link, depending on the challenge currently in front of them? Hopefully the next trailer has a little more information.
It won’t take long for players to be able to experience it for themselves instead of getting tidbits from the ESRB rating, as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be releasing on Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024.