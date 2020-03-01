CATEGORIES
by Shane McGlaunSunday, March 01, 2020, 03:00 PM EDT

Xiaomi Teases Black Shark 3 Gaming Phone With Tri-Camera, Snapdragon 865, 16GB RAM, 120Hz Display

Xiaomi has a new gaming smartphone coming called the Black Shark 3, and some details have been revealed. The tease consists of a drawing of the smartphone and an image that shows a blurry look at the camera array on the back of the device. Neither of the images gives us a particularly good look at the coming smartphone, but we only have a few days to wait for the official unveiling, which is scheduled for March 3rd

Details that have been leaked so far for the smartphone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, mechanical buttons, 120Hz display, and up to 16GB of RAM. The focus of the Black Shark 3 is gaming, but it will also offer three camera sensors on the back.

While the shot of the rear of the smartphone is blurry, there are a few details that can be gleaned. Under the trio of camera sensors, arrayed in a triangle, appears to be an LED flash. The phone is also said to have LED lighting effects. While hard details on the camera array aren’t offered, the expectation is a 64MP main sensor, which is a sensor that Xiaomi has used on other smartphones unveiled this year.

The rear of the smartphone also features a magnetic attachment for a charger, and the device is expected to support 65W fast charging. Xiaomi has made the Black Shark line of gaming smartphones for several years now. Last summer, it launched the Black Shark 2 smartphone that had two cameras and used a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Black Shark 3 is expected to focus heavily on cooling, as past models did, to keep the device running at optimum levels even during extended gaming sessions.



