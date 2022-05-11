Judge Allows Antitrust Lawsuit Over Steam Game Price Policies To Proceed





In a blog post that he made last year around the time that he filed the suit, Rosen alleges that Valve told him it would delist Wolfire's game Overgrowth from Steam if the company offered it for sale elsewhere—like, on the Humble Store—at a lower price. This is known as a "most favored nation" clause, and it's certainly questionable behavior, but in the legal complaint, Wolfire cites a policy on Valve's Steamworks site that specifically has to do with Steam keys.





The cited part of Valve's policies.



Of course, we're not lawyers, and anyway, it's certainly possible that Valve told Rosen that regardless. In fact, the class-action complaint alleges that other developers have been told similar things. There could be a different policy not cited in the complaint, or this could simply have been a misunderstanding. Valve famously allows its employees a high degree of autonomy, and it's also possible this is the work of an overzealous account manager, rather than Valve company policy.





Wolfire's Overgrowth is actually a sweet game, with killer kinematic character animations.

