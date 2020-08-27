Microsoft Windows 10 Drive Optimization Tool Bug Could Be Secretly Crippling Your SSD





We’ve grown accustomed to hearing about Windows 10 updates causing problems for users, especially with regards to the May 2020 Update. In many regards, the May 2020 Update has been as notorious at the problem-prone October 2018 Update . One issue in particular that has been running rampant since the May 2020 Update affects the Optimize Drives tool (aka defrag).

Not long after Microsoft released the May 2020 Update, it acknowledged an issue with Optimize Drives that had already been discovered by Windows Insiders, but was never fixed. The problem comes into play because the tool is not properly reporting when a drive has last been optimized. As a result, Windows 10 would run the automatic drive optimization more often than was necessary due to its amnesia.

Windows 10 doesn't remember when it last performed a defrag (source: Joshirosama/Microsoft Forums)

As you might have already surmised, running frequent optimization routines on an SSD (i.e. excessive read/write cycles) can have a negative effect on the longevity of the drive. In the case of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, SSDs were being optimized on every single reboot, which is very problematic especially if your workflow requires frequent reboots.

The good news, however, is that Microsoft is finally fixing the issue, at least for Windows Insiders. Yesterday, Microsoft announced Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19042.487, which is currently available in the Beta channel. There is a long list of fixes in this particular release, but the one that is most important to this issue that is now apparently resolved states:

We fixed an issue that causes the Optimize Drives dialog to incorrectly report that previously optimized drives need to be optimized again.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19042.487 is currently part of the 20H2 branch, which is the next major Windows 10 release that is likely due sometime around October or November. According to Bleeping Computer, however, this specific fix for Optimize Drives could be released via Windows Update as early as this week.