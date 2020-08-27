CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, August 27, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT

Microsoft Windows 10 Drive Optimization Tool Bug Could Be Secretly Crippling Your SSD

Windows
We’ve grown accustomed to hearing about Windows 10 updates causing problems for users, especially with regards to the May 2020 Update. In many regards, the May 2020 Update has been as notorious at the problem-prone October 2018 Update. One issue in particular that has been running rampant since the May 2020 Update affects the Optimize Drives tool (aka defrag).

Not long after Microsoft released the May 2020 Update, it acknowledged an issue with Optimize Drives that had already been discovered by Windows Insiders, but was never fixed. The problem comes into play because the tool is not properly reporting when a drive has last been optimized. As a result, Windows 10 would run the automatic drive optimization more often than was necessary due to its amnesia.

windows 10 optimize
Windows 10 doesn't remember when it last performed a defrag (source: Joshirosama/Microsoft Forums)

As you might have already surmised, running frequent optimization routines on an SSD (i.e. excessive read/write cycles) can have a negative effect on the longevity of the drive. In the case of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, SSDs were being optimized on every single reboot, which is very problematic especially if your workflow requires frequent reboots.

The good news, however, is that Microsoft is finally fixing the issue, at least for Windows Insiders. Yesterday, Microsoft announced Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19042.487, which is currently available in the Beta channel. There is a long list of fixes in this particular release, but the one that is most important to this issue that is now apparently resolved states:

We fixed an issue that causes the Optimize Drives dialog to incorrectly report that previously optimized drives need to be optimized again.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19042.487 is currently part of the 20H2 branch, which is the next major Windows 10 release that is likely due sometime around October or November. According to Bleeping Computer, however, this specific fix for Optimize Drives could be released via Windows Update as early as this week. 


Tags:  Windows 10, windows-10, drive optimization
Via:  Microsoft

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms