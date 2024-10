Why GeForce RTX 4090 And 4080 Super Inventories May Dry Up Ahead Of 50 Series Launch

Perhaps the bigger item of note here is also the RTX 4090 being discontinued, since it has remained a popular product despite its price. With the ability to claim the crown as the best gaming GPU and best productivity one, it remains desirable. The RTX 4090 has also drawn the attention of AI and machine learning use cases thanks to its impressive 24GB of VRAM, and shortage of workstation GPUs in the market.The successor to the RTX 4090, tentatively assumed to be the RTX 5090, seems very impressive if rumors ring true. Coming with a whopping 32GB of VRAM with an equally astonishing 512-bit memory bus. While the announcement likely may come at CES 2025 , pricing and an actual ship date remain more elusive.With workstation-class specifications such as what the RTX 5090 promises, the use cases for this GPU will be tremendously varied. Enthusiast gamers who are not shy to spend the princely sum will enjoy the fastest gaming GPU on the market, if history repeats as with the RTX 4090.Content creators and professionals will be ecstatic with 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM for things like video editing and 3D content. Those wanting AI and machine learning uses will also be glad to make use of the substantial performance here, for what we assume will still be cheaper than hard-to-get data center NVIDIA GPUs.While it may be somber to witness the end of the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4090, the future holds some potent products to reinvigorate our GPU spirits.