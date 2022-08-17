CATEGORIES
home News

Whatsapp Just Launched A Windows Desktop App And A Mac Version Is On The Way

by Lane BabuderWednesday, August 17, 2022, 02:29 PM EDT
whatsapp windows light theme

A desktop version of the popular, Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has just been released.

Currently only available for Microsoft Windows, the desktop application appears to be an encapsulated version of the web app that runs as a standalone utility. All of the features you'd expect are available, and it even includes theme matching, which will configure the interface to match your Windows theme. If, for example, you're using a dark theme, WhatsApp will do the same, and vice versa if you're using a light theme.

YouTube Video of WhatsApp Desktop

For users of WhatsApp the interface will look almost identical to their existing mobile or web experiences. According to the information posted by the parent company, the new desktop application should have increased reliability and speed, and the capability to receive notifications and messages regardless of whether or not your phone is powered on and logged in.

The company also intends to release a Mac edition of the desktop application. Mac users can enroll in an early access and beta program via the Apple TestFlight platform. Opting in to TestFlight is somewhat of an involved process, however. So, if you don't want to jump through any hoops WhatsApp encourages you to continue to use the Web app. Using TestFlight as an early access platform is indication that a working build for the Apple operating system exists though, which means it may not be much longer until a public release is available.

whatsapp windows dark theme
WhatsApp Dark Theme Screenshot

If you are a Windows user, though, you can head to the download page, or just search the Microsoft Store to grab the desktop edition of WhatsApp.
Tags:  Facebook, messaging, (NASDAQ:FB), meta
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment