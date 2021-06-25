Western Digital My Book Live Devices Remotely Wiped By Malicious Software, But Who Is To Blame?





If you own a Western Digital My Book Live, unplug it from the internet as soon as possible. WD has reported that people have been waking up to find their My Book Live devices completed wiped of installed data due to malicious software performing a factory reset.

































In any case, make what you will of Western Digital, but if you find your data is gone from a My Book Live device, remove it from the internet and unplug it, so none of the data is overwritten accidentally. Then through either a professional service like WeRecoverData.com or self-run software, you may be able to get some things back in due time, provided you can pay for this. Either way, let us know what you think of this debacle and leave any tips or ideas for other My Book Live users in the comments below.







