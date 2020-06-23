CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, June 23, 2020, 10:22 AM EDT

Western Digital's Bodacious 18TB Gold 7200 RPM Hard Drive Now Shipping For Extreme Data Hogs

WD Gold HDD
We have been hearing about massive capacity hard drives in the neighborhood of 18TB (and even higher) for several months now, but they have remained elusive products. Not anymore, apparently. An online retailer in the UK is now accepting orders for Western Digital's 18TB and 16TB Gold HDDs, neither of which have actually been announced yet.

The landing page on Western Digital's website for its Gold series still lists capacities ranging from 1TB to 14TB, and nothing bigger. That said, we can tell you that the new 18TB and 16TB models are aimed at enterprise customers, as these storage drives are designed to withstand the rigors of 24x7 usage.

"WD Gold has sophisticated monitoring electronics that help correct linear and rotational vibrations in real time using enhanced vibration protecting technology for improve performance in high-vibration environments," Western Digital explains.

Here is a look at pricing...
These drives will likely cost less when they arrive in the US, though they will not be cheap—you can probably expected them both to land between $500 and $600.

As listed in the UK, pricing as-is works out to around three-and-a-half cents per gigabyte. That is roughly in line with what WD Gold drives cost. As a point of reference, the WD Gold 14TB sells for $449.95 on Amazon, which works out to around $0.032 per gigabyte.

In addition to touting protective measures, these WD feature conventional magnetic recording (CMR) instead of shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology, with a 7,200 RPM spindle speed. Certain specifications are not provided, though it's likely both models tout 512MB of cache, just like the 14TB model does, with data transfers of around 267 MB/s. They also carry 5-year warranties.






Tags:  Western Digital, HDD, WD, hard-drive, (NASDAQ:WDC)
Via:  Tom's Hardware
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms