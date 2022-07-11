Watch ISS Astronauts Discard 172 Pounds Of Space Trash Hurtling It Towards Earth









According the Nanoracks website, astronauts aboard the ISS currently collect trash and then store it in the space station for months, awaiting the Cygnus cargo vehicle to arrive and eventually take their trash away. Once Cygnus goes about and completes its primary mission, the astronauts aboard ISS fill the spacecraft with the bags of trash they have been collecting before releasing Cygnus from the space station for de-orbit. Once released, the spacecraft burns up upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere.