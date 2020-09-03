Watch A GeForce RTX 3080 Shred Doom Eternal In 4K Ultra Nightmare At 160 FPS

We already know that the GeForce RTX 3080 is going to be a performance monster, but just how good will it be in the real world? Well, NVIDIA is giving us a nice taste of what to expect with the first official gameplay footage of the GeForce RTX 3080 running Doom Eternal at 4K resolution.

And we should say; this isn’t 4K with just some of the trimmings – this is Doom Eternal running at 4K with the Ultra Nightmare preset. In other words, this is as good as Doom Eternal gets when it comes to image quality and fidelity, and the GeForce RTX 3080 simply slices through the game like a hot knife through butter.

We can see the GeForce RTX 3080 hovering around 120 to 160 fps in most scenes, with that tally never dropping below the 100 fps mark using the Ultra Nightmare preset. We even saw the figures climb to around 200 fps in some less frantic scenes.

In most cases, the GeForce RTX 3080 was outpacing the previous generation flagship, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, by at least 50 percent while running through the same scene. Now you can really put that fancy 200Hz 4K monitor of yours to work. What makes this feat even more impressive is the fact that the GeForce RTX 3080 is priced at just $699, while the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti launched at $1,199 back in 2018.





The GeForce RTX 3080 comes with a staggering 8,704 CUDA cores along with 10GB of GDDR6X memory. It will be the first of NVIDIA’s new Ampere cards to launch (September 17th). What’s absolutely mind-boggling is that there is something even more potent than the GeForce RTX 3080, and that’s the GeForce RTX 3090 with 10,496 CUDA cores and a whopping 24GB of GDDR6X memory. It will set you back $1,499 when it launches on September 24th. NVIDIA says that the GeForce RTX 3090 will offer a 50 percent uplift in performance over the Titan X at 4K resolutions.





For those that can’t quite swing $1,499, or even $699, there will also be the GeForce RTX 3070, which promises to be faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with a price tag of just $499 (October launch). We have the feeling that both the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 will be hot ticket items this holiday season.

You can read more about the GeForce RTX 30 Series in our comprehensive overview article right here.