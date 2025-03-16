Valve Is Rumored To Bring SteamOS To Desktop PCs Very Soon





A leaker on X (formerly Twitter) claims Valve is getting release a version of SteamOS for desktop systems, which if true would effectively extend the Linux-based platform's reach beyond the realm of gaming handhelds. The rumor surfaced just before Valve released its SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview build with some key tweaks to the operating system's Desktop mode.





It's possible the leaker, @SadlyItsBradley, is conflating the two, though it doesn't sound like it. In the same X thread, he clarifies that the image of a SteamOS splash screen he posted was not one that he made, but an "official generic splash screen for SteamOS general release (non-Steam Deck devices)."

He also goes on to claim that "Valve pushed a ton of commits to prepare for [the] SteamOS general public release." When asked point blank if that meant it would be user-installable (as in, a general installer), he said yes, though his understanding is that Valve's intent is to initially target users who would install it on a handheld PC.





"From what I understand, anyone will be able to download the official image/installed/whatever and try to install it on their devices But Valve is mostly insinuating that handheld PCs will have the best experience in doing so," @SadleyItsBradley stated.





At the start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last January, Valve announced that SteamOS had officially expanded beyond the Steam Deck with Lenovo's Legion Go S , calling it the the first officially licensed third-party handheld powered by SteamOS. So there's definitely interest on Valve's part to go beyond its own first-party hardware.





We saw this a long while back too, when Valve was making a push into living rooms with its Steam Machine initiative (see our Alienware Steam Machine review from 2015). These were basically small form factor (SFF) systems designed to run SteamOS, but they never really proved popular and quickly fizzled out.













Releasing a SteamOS installer for desktops would not necessarily mean a revival of the Steam Machine initiative, but it would give gamers another choice outside of Windows, which remains the dominant platform on Steam—even accounting for the Steam Deck, Windows accounts for 97.58% of all Steam gamers versus just 1.45% who play on a Linux box (and 0.97% on macOS), according to the most recent Steam survey.





The appeal of SteamOS on the desktop would be a platform that's specifically built for gaming (on Steam), without the bloat of a traditional Windows installation. It wouldn't be without certain challenges, though, one of which is ensuring smooth performance across different hardware configurations, including NVIDIA's graphics chips.





During CES, SteamOS developer Pierre-Loup Griffais talked a little about this with Frandroid, in terms of the challenges to releasing SteamOS for everyone.





"I think there are several factors. One is that on some platforms, support is still very basic. Intel, it works a little better than before, but our driver teams and Intel are working on it. NVIDIA, the integration of open source drivers is still quite nascent. There's still a lot of work to be done on that side… So it's a little complicated to say that we're going to release this version when most people wouldn't have a good experience," Griffais said.





It's an interesting interview that dives deeper than the above snippet, and is worth checking out when you have a moment.