Unity's Controversial Install Fees Have Game Developers Dropping F-Bombs





While Unity has acknowledged that its announcement led to 'confusion and frustration,' it also said it will not walk back on its plans to implement the new business model , even as complaints from game devs continue to pile up . For example, Among Us developer Innersloth said this move will harm game studios of all budgets and sizes and "if this goes through, we'd delay content and features our players actually want to port our games elsewhere."





Time will tell if Unity holds to its stance, and if so, how many game developers will look elsewhere in the future to create their games.