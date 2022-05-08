Top Apple Machine Learning Exec Resigns Over Strict Return To Office Policy
Apple was able to sway the noted artificial intelligence expert away from Google back in 2019 in an effort to build up its development of AI and machine learning technologies. The official reasons behind Goodfellow's departure from Apple have not been given as of yet. However, he shared an email with to staff confirming his upcoming departure.
Goodfellow was known for his work on Generative Adversarial Networks, or GANs, during his stint with Google. GANs is a technique that pits two competing neural networks against one another, to better infer information from the output data. While at Google, he conducted research into GANs and their security potential.
At the time Apple acquired Goodfellow, the company was using machine learning algorithms and technologies in a range of applications. These included content recommendations, camera imaging, Siri, biometric security, and others. Apple was also looking to apply on-device AI and machine learning tech to recommend articles and publications in Apple News+.
A survey of a small number of Apple employees found that a high percentage were actively looking for employment elsewhere due to the return-to-work policy. The risk of Covid infections, a toxic company culture, and a lack of a work-life balance were cited as reasons behind their desire to seek employment elsewhere.
Top Image Courtesy of Apple