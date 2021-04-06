Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptop Will Be The First To Ship With Tobii Horizon Head Tracking Software





Tobii head and eye tracking can be an incredible add-on that can improve immersion while gaming. The only issue is that the traditional eye-tracking bar from Tobii can be cost-prohibitive for some people, especially if they just built or bought a new PC. In response to this, Lenovo is now working with Tobii to implement head tracking into the Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop releasing later this year.



Using Tobii Aware technology, Tobii Horizon is a new PC application “that leverages sensor data from the laptop’s in-built web camera to deliver highly accurate head tracking for enhanced game immersion and simulation experiences.” The tech offers six degrees of freedom head tracking without any additional hardware or technology involved. Thus, users can use head movements to more easily explore a game environment, navigate controls, or look around a cockpit.









Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech, explains that “Tobii Horizon brings the benefits of head tracking and enhanced game immersion straight out of the box, enabling laptops to deliver a truly awesome game experience.” With a primary focus on gaming, Tobii Horizon is supported by over 50 games today, including AAA titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Star Citizen, and others like Euro Truck Simulator 2.





First shipping with the new Lenovo Legion 7 in June, Tobii Horizon can be used by simply firing up the software onboard the laptop. Then, people can enjoy games with immersive head tracking alongside the 16” QHD IPS 165Hz display. Hopefully, soon we will see this technology come to more laptops shortly, but for now, let us know what you think of Tobii Horizon in the comments below.