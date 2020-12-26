CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdSaturday, December 26, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT

T-Mobile Is Kicking These Phones Off Its Network In January But Free Replacements Await

When people drop some cash on a phone, they typically do not think they will need to upgrade anytime soon. Then, new features come along, battery performance drops, and other issues crop up, and it may be time to upgrade your device unless you are absolutely dedicated to it. T-Mobile may force the dedicated users' hand, though, as they have now listed 19 devices that can no longer access the T-Mobile network starting January 29th.

Several days ago, the team at Android Police received a list of 19 devices that are being jettisoned. The publication has since verified the list to be accurate, and it includes the following devices:
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
  • HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle
  • HTC Desire 650
  • Google Nexus 9
  • Huawei Mate 8
  • Huawei P9
  • Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6
  • Netgear Arlo Security Camera System
  • OnePlus 1
  • Quanta Dragon IR7 
  • Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos
  • Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
  • Sony Xperia Z3
  • Sony Xperia Z3 Orion
  • Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion
  • Soyea M02
  • ZTE ZMax 

On or around January 29th, these devices will get a network update, which renders them useless on the T-Mobile network. Thankfully, there will be warnings leading up to the deactivation, and T-Mobile is giving a solution to this problem for the mobile devices. T-Mobile will be offering free upgrades from any of the listed devices to one of four newer phones: Samsung Galaxy A21, Samsung Galaxy A11, Alcatel GO FLIP 3, or a T-Mobile REVVL 4. This offer began on December 24th and will likely run through the termination date of January 29th. The other devices, such as the Netgear Arlo security system is kind of up in the air right now, so you may need to find your own solution to this problem or reach out to Netgear directly.

Overall, upgrading nearly 4- to 6-year-old devices is not a bad thing. Though customers may be used to the devices, updates stopped a while back for most of them. Thus, they are likely more vulnerable than newer models. Moreover, who will complain about a free upgrade that is probably worth more than the old phone's value?

If you are an affected T-Mobile customer, keep an eye on the mail for notification of service discontinuation as well as an SMS text message coming on or around December 28th. Following that, you can get in touch with a T-Mobile representative and see if you qualify for the trade-in upgrade. Also, let us know what you think of T-Mobile ending service for some older phones in the comments below.

