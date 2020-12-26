T-Mobile Is Kicking These Phones Off Its Network In January But Free Replacements Await
When people drop some cash on a phone, they typically do not think they will need to upgrade anytime soon. Then, new features come along, battery performance drops, and other issues crop up, and it may be time to upgrade your device unless you are absolutely dedicated to it. T-Mobile may force the dedicated users' hand, though, as they have now listed 19 devices that can no longer access the T-Mobile network starting January 29th.
Several days ago, the team at Android Police received a list of 19 devices that are being jettisoned. The publication has since verified the list to be accurate, and it includes the following devices:
|
|
|
Overall, upgrading nearly 4- to 6-year-old devices is not a bad thing. Though customers may be used to the devices, updates stopped a while back for most of them. Thus, they are likely more vulnerable than newer models. Moreover, who will complain about a free upgrade that is probably worth more than the old phone's value?
If you are an affected T-Mobile customer, keep an eye on the mail for notification of service discontinuation as well as an SMS text message coming on or around December 28th. Following that, you can get in touch with a T-Mobile representative and see if you qualify for the trade-in upgrade. Also, let us know what you think of T-Mobile ending service for some older phones in the comments below.