by Brandon HillThursday, July 08, 2021, 09:52 AM EDT

Commell LE-370 SBC Packs Tiger Lake CPU, PCIe 4 And GbE 2.5 Into Tiny Package

LE 37O 3D8
We're suckers for intriguing single-board PCs here at HotHardware, and a new entry just scurried past our news desk. Built by Commell,  the LE-370 draws attention due to the amount of power it offers and the features that it packs into a relatively small footprint.

For starters, the LE-370 forgoes a miserly Arm-based processor like competitors from Raspberry Pi and instead uses an 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processor. In this case, we're looking at a 4-core/8-thread Core i7-1185G7E processor with Iris Xe graphics, although you can opt for a less potent dual-core Celeron 6305E if outright performance isn't your immediate goal.

That processor can be paired with up to 32GB DDR4-3200 memory via a single SO-DIMM slot, and there are two SATA-III ports for storage along with two M.2 slots. One of those slots can be used to accommodate an M.2-based Wi-Fi/Bluetooth expansion card. Other features include a mini PCIe slot, a 2.5 GbE port, a GbE port, and four USB 3.2 Type-A ports. In addition, the LE-370 has you covered with full-size HDMI, DisplayPort, and a VGA connector for video output.

LE 37O 3D8 2

The LE-370 is classified as a "3.5-inch form-factor" SBC (despite being slightly larger in width), with dimensions of 3.97" x 5.67". Here's are the full specifications for the SBC:

  • CPU: Intel® Tiger Lake UP3 Processor in the FCBGA1449 sockets.
  • Memory: One DDR4 3200 MHz SO-DIMM up to 32 GB, support Non-ECC, unbuffered memory.
  • Integrated Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics.
  • LVDS interface: Onboard 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS connector with +3.3V/+5V/+12V supply
  • Display Port interface: Onboard Display port connector.
  • HDMI interface: Onboard HDMI connector.
  • VGA interface: Onboard VGA connector.
  • LAN Interface: 1 x Intel® i219-LM Gigabit PHY LAN(Support iAMT 15.0), 1 x Intel® i225-LM Gigabit LAN (up to 2.5GbE).
  • Serial ATA: Support 2 x SATA3.
  • Audio: Realtek ALC262 High Definition Audio.
  • Internal I/O: 2 x SATA3, 2 x RS232,  2 x RS232/422/485, 2 x USB2.0, 1 x LVDS, 1 x LCD inverter connector, 1 x GPIO, 1 x Audio, 1 x PS/2, 1 x SMBus.
  • Rear I/O: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, 4 x USB3.2 Gen2, 2 x LAN.
  • Extended interface: One PCIe Mini card (Support mSATA), one M.2 (Key E 2230) for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, one M.2 (Key M 2280) for NVMe.
  • GPIO interface: Onboard programmable 8-bit Digital I/O interface.

According to Commell, the LE-370 fully supports Linux and Windows 10. However, there's no word yet on if it has a TPM 2.0 module to support Windows 11. Unfortunately, pricing and launch date aren't available at this point.

Tags:  tiger lake, raspberry-pi-4, sbc, commell

