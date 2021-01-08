Tesla's Model Y Is Now Cheaper Than Ever As Standard Range Config Launches





Back in July 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to cancel the Standard Range version of its Model Y electric crossover. The Model Y Standard Range was originally announced with a base price of $39,000 (before incentives) and an EPA estimated drive range of 230 miles, which Musk later said was "unacceptably low".

Well, it appears that Tesla is having a change of heart because the Model Y Standard Range is now available to purchase. According to the company, orders that are place now will begin shipping with the next 2 to 5 weeks. There are, however, a couple of changes to the Standard Range version available today compared to when it was first announced.

When the Model Y Standard Range was first unveiled, Tesla said that it would be priced at $39,000. However, the price for the vehicle is now listed at $41,900, which is a nearly $3,000 increase. The second change is that the estimated EPA range has increased from 230 miles to 244 miles. We're not sure if the added 14 miles takes the Model Y's range out of the unacceptably low category, but it's a welcome addition.





Even though its range is lower and that it's only available in a rear-wheel drive configuration, the Model Y Standard Range is still capable of hitting 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds and can hit a top speed of 135 mph.

The new Model Y Standard Range greatly lowers the price of entry for those looking for something with a little bit cargo capacity than the Model 3. The Dual Motor Long Range option is priced at $49,990, while the Dual Motor Performance option is $10,000 more expensive at $59,990.

In other Model Y news, the 7-seater option is finally available, and can be added to Standard Range and Dual Motor Long Range trim levels. The 7-seat option brings these features:

Third row seating for two

Easy Entry into third row

Third row USB-C charging

Sliding second row with adjustable seatbacks

Fold-flat second and third rows for maximum cargo storage

Electronic fold-flat releases in trunk

It should be noted that TSLA shares have been on a tear in recent weeks, and shares are currently trading at $881. Shares have more than doubled since the start of November.