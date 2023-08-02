Tesla Model 3 And Y Steering Issues Prompt An NHTSA Safety Investigation

Five reports indicate an inability to steer the vehicle. Seven additional reports cite loss of power

steering resulting in increased effort to control the vehicle.

While investigations and recalls are dime-and-dozen for many makes and models, Tesla receives extra federal and media scrutiny due in part to its safety concerns surrounding autonomous driving technology. Last year was a busy one for Elon Musk's company—NHTSA had to step in 19 times altogether, such as when some Tesla vehicles were ignoring stop signs or had intermittently working taillights





This year, while not as frenetic, had the agency checking into wheels falling off Model Ys, while in July, Tesla issued a voluntary recall for 1,300 select Model S, X, and Y cars for misaligned cameras. According to that filing, NHTSA said that the camera issue could "cause certain active safety features to be unavailable, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane keeping assist, without alerting the driver to their unavailability."







As for the latest investigation into steering issues , fortunately no deaths or injuries have been reported.

