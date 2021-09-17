This Shocking Video Of Tesla FSD Autopilot Almost Hitting A Pedestrian Is Being Covered-Up





Tesla is the biggest name in the electric car market. And even though the percentage of EVs sold in the United States as a whole is in the low single-digits, Tesla is by far the best-selling brand led by the Model 3 and Model Y

One of the hallmark features of Teslas -- other than their overall performance and Superchargers -- is the optional Full Self-Driving (FSD). All Teslas come standard with Autopilot, which allows the vehicle to automatically accelerate, brake, and steer within a traffic lane. However, FSD ups the stakes with the ability to navigate from highway on-ramp to off-ramp, make automatic lane changes and even park for you.

The latest FSD Beta takes things further by allowing Teslas to drive themselves on highways and city streets. The newest betas are only pushed out to owners in Tesla's "early access fleet," giving employees and select customers the ability to test out new features before a broader public rollout.

heres that video of the tesla going rogue that twitter keeps removing pic.twitter.com/jBIa2wSwEj — shoe (@shoe0nhead) September 16, 2021

That brings us to this latest video of what appears to be either a Model 3 or Model Y driving through a city street using the latest FSD Beta v10 software update. However, it still has some serious bugs that need to be worked out, especially regarding behavior within a crosswalk.

In the video, the Tesla travels down a single lane of traffic with columns for an elevated train to the left and a row of parked cars on the right. As the vehicle approaches an intersection, it attempts to turn right onto a side street without yielding for pedestrians entering the crosswalk. The unforeseen maneuver takes the woman in red by surprise, and she stops dead in her tracks.

Luckily, the driver had his hands hovering over the steering wheel during the short clip and quickly took over when the Tesla invoked its inner Hal 9000. What makes this clip even more mind-boggling is that if you look at the navigational route plotted for the Tesla (the blue line on the map), the vehicle shouldn't have even attempted to turn right at the street. It should have been going straight. Perhaps the forward-facing cameras were confused by the lack of driving lanes and veered right to follow the crosswalk. Whatever the case, it could have resulted in a collision with a pedestrian had someone been further into the crosswalk at the time.

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Interestingly, Tesla is issuing DMCA takedown requests for the video in question. As quickly as the videos make their way to YouTube or Twitter, they are removed. The copy of the video embedded above is one of the few that has escaped Tesla's wrath... for now. We can understand how this is not a good look for Tesla, but incidents like this should definitely be seen by the public. Perhaps Tesla is a bit on edge given that it is facing a federal probe due to nearly a dozen Tesla vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles.

We should mention that Tesla owners must pay $10,000 just for the privilege of gaining access to FSD. The FSD beta is further limited to those in the early access program, as mentioned above. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that a broader rollout of the FSD beta will come on Friday, September 24th. So, it appears that anyone that has already forked over $10,000 will be able to download the latest release if the following conditions are met:





So, your Tesla vehicle purchase and $10,000 extra payment for FSD won't be enough. You'll also need to drive like a grandma for a week before requesting the download. There's no word yet on how ripping off sub-2-second 0-60 runs in your Model S Plaid will affect your invitation status. And even if you do get accepted for the FSD beta, be sure to keep your eyes peeled at intersections and crosswalks with FSD enabled.