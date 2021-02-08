CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdMonday, February 08, 2021, 04:03 PM EDT

Tesla Invests $1.5 Billion In Booming Bitcoin, Will Accept Cryptocurrency For EV Purchases

tesla buys over 1 billion in bitcoin during january 2021
Early in January, JP Morgan predicted Bitcoin's future price could surge upwards to $146K a coin with a market cap of around $2.6 trillion, which would rival gold as an alternative form of investment. Of course, this theory hinged on the speculation that volatility would decrease and that private companies would latch onto the coin and propel it to those impressive numbers. Barring the volatility which remains to be seen, we may be witnessing the first steps in the skyrocket of Bitcoin, as Tesla reported that it invested $1.5 billion into the cryptocurrency.

Over the past few weeks, Tesla fans and customers have requested that Elon Musk accept Bitcoin payments for vehicle purchases. This would make sense as the price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed, and turning the coin into cash can be difficult for an individual. As of late, Musk has been supporting both Bitcoin and Dogecoin on Twitter, which seems to signify he is at least interested. Evidently, a new SEC filing makes it appear he is more than just interested, however.
bitcoin price all time
In its annual 10-K report with the SEC, Tesla reported the purchase of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in January of this year. This was possible because the company “updated [its] investment policy to provide [it] with more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on […] cash that is not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity. “ Furthermore, Tesla “expect[s] to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.” If you want to read up on the cryptocurrency moves Tesla is making, you can read the excerpt from the SEC filing below:
In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to provide us with more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash that is not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity. As part of the policy, we may invest a portion of such cash in certain specified alternative reserve assets. Thereafter, we invested an aggregate $1.50 billion in bitcoin under this policy. Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt. We believe our bitcoin holdings are highly liquid. However, digital assets may be subject to volatile market prices, which may be unfavorable at the time when we want or need to liquidate them.
Overall, this is an incredibly bold move from Tesla, but it could soon reduce Bitcoin volatility and payout dividends over time. Just doing some napkin math, if Tesla bought Bitcoin at January’s low, the company would have made $300 million in unrealized profits so far.
Tags:  Tesla, bitcoin, Elon-Musk, (NASDAQ:TSLA), cryptocurrency

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms