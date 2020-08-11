TCL’s New 6-Series 4K 120Hz Roku TVs Flaunt Mini-LEDs And Low $650 Starting Price





TCL took the Smart TV market by storm with its affordable 1080p and 4K offerings that came bundled with Roku functionality and the familiar stubby remote control. In recent years, the company has increasingly added in higher-end features while still trying to pay homage to its value roots.

TCL’s latest intersection of premium features with pricing that won’t break the piggy bank comes in the form of its new 2020 6-Series Quantum Dot (QLED) Roku TVs. What’s special this time around is that these TVs use mini-LED backlighting technology, which can rival OLEDs when it comes to black levels and contrast ratio. The mini-LEDs are backed by up to 240 Contrast Control Zones to improve overall image quality.





TCL 55" 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV (55R635) $649.99 @ Amazon

The new 6-Series TVs are also – of course – 4K panels that support both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision standards. In addition, they are the first TVs to be equipped with a THX Certified Game Mode to boost gaming performance for those that will be plunking down a lot of cash for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year. Also onboard for gamers are Variable Refresh Rates (up to 120Hz) and Auto Game Mode functionality.

The 2020 6-Series lineup starts at $649 for the 55-inch model, and ramps up from there to $899 for the 65-inch model and $1,399 for the flagship 75-inch TV.





If your budget is a more limited, TCL also has new 5-Series Roku TVs. These 60Hz TVs also include QLED technology and Contrast Control Zone (up to 80 zones here, versus 240 in the 6-Series), but miss out on the mini-LEDs. TCL also boasts about its FullView bezel-free design which should help allow these massive screens disappear into their surrounding environments.

The 5-Series starts at just $399 for the 50-inch 50S535 with just 40 local dimming zones. From there, you can pony up $449 for the 55-inch, $629 for the 65-inch and $1,099 for the 75-inch (which features 80 local dimming zones). Both the 6-Series and 5-Series TVs are available to purchase today from a wide range of retailers.