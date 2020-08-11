TCL’s New 6-Series 4K 120Hz Roku TVs Flaunt Mini-LEDs And Low $650 Starting Price
TCL’s latest intersection of premium features with pricing that won’t break the piggy bank comes in the form of its new 2020 6-Series Quantum Dot (QLED) Roku TVs. What’s special this time around is that these TVs use mini-LED backlighting technology, which can rival OLEDs when it comes to black levels and contrast ratio. The mini-LEDs are backed by up to 240 Contrast Control Zones to improve overall image quality.
TCL 55" 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV (55R635) $649.99 @ Amazon
The new 6-Series TVs are also – of course – 4K panels that support both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision standards. In addition, they are the first TVs to be equipped with a THX Certified Game Mode to boost gaming performance for those that will be plunking down a lot of cash for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year. Also onboard for gamers are Variable Refresh Rates (up to 120Hz) and Auto Game Mode functionality.
The 2020 6-Series lineup starts at $649 for the 55-inch model, and ramps up from there to $899 for the 65-inch model and $1,399 for the flagship 75-inch TV.
If your budget is a more limited, TCL also has new 5-Series Roku TVs. These 60Hz TVs also include QLED technology and Contrast Control Zone (up to 80 zones here, versus 240 in the 6-Series), but miss out on the mini-LEDs. TCL also boasts about its FullView bezel-free design which should help allow these massive screens disappear into their surrounding environments.
The 5-Series starts at just $399 for the 50-inch 50S535 with just 40 local dimming zones. From there, you can pony up $449 for the 55-inch, $629 for the 65-inch and $1,099 for the 75-inch (which features 80 local dimming zones). Both the 6-Series and 5-Series TVs are available to purchase today from a wide range of retailers.