TCL 40 X 5G Budget Android Phone Comes Out Swinging With Strong Specs And Killer Price





Flagship smartphones tend to grab the lion's share of attention but if you're not looking to drop north of a grand on a handset, you certainly have much cheaper options. One of them is TCL's 40 X 5G, which the company unveiled as part of its broader 40 series at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. Fast forward to today and you can find the budget Android handset at Amazon.





TCL 40 X 5G is priced at just $199.99 (sold by TCL and fulfilled by Amazon). It doesn't get a whole lot less expensive than that, not unless you're willing to string a pair of tin cans together and call it a day. Don't be fooled by the low price, though, the TCL 40 X 5G's spec sheet punches above this budget handset's asking price. It's also easy on the eyes in more ways than one.

To start with, it sports a brushed-metal "Starlight Black" color scheme that gives it a more premium look than what you might expect from a $199 smartphone. Beyond that, however, it's rocking a sizable 6.56-inch display with a 1612 x 720 resolution (HD+) and 90Hz refresh rate. It also boasts 180Mhz touch sampling rate, which is a measurement of how many times a display refreshes each second to register a touch input.





This is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core 5G processor comprised of two Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores running at up to 2GHz, a Mali-G57 GPU, and a few other odds and ends.





Other key specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, and a rather large 5,000 mAh battery that TCL claims is good for up to 24 hours of mixed usage (up to 32 days of standby time).





For taking photos, the budget handset serves up an 8-megapixel camera on the front and triple-camera arrangement on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel main shooter, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

