2.5 Geeks: Talking GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 And More With NVIDIA's Tony Tamasi

On this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Tony Tamasi, NVIDIA VP Of Technical Marketing will joined us for some lively banter about the beastly GeForce RTX 3090 , the GeForce RTX 3080, all things Ampere and more...00:55 - Introduction04:38 - Explaining the enhancements made to Ampere08:19 - Why go all in with Ampere, this generation?10:00 - Was the new cooler a function of Ampere's higher power?12:47 - What's special about Samsung's custom 8nm process?14:20 - Roadmap Question, Will there be anything below 3070?15:02 - Why SLI and multi-GPU are less of a focus18:05 - We need faster CPUs...18:54 - What does gamer developer support look like this generation?21:33 - Will Tensor cores / AI be used more often in future games?25:21 - 3070 cooler explanation...25:55 - Insight into the new 12-pin power connector27:58 - HBM2 support on Ampere?29:33 - Why no more VR Link?30:30 - What does RTX 30-seris enable for games and gamers?33:47 - How could the Arm acquisition affect NVIDIA Graphics?34:40 - RTX IO and DirectStorage benefits41:37 - Why no DisplayPort 2.042:10 - Addressing RTX 30 Series Availability44:40 - More Ampere at launch than Turing?46:34 - Any plans for pre-orders?47:13 - What it's like at NVIDIA49:35 - Shipment timing