2.5 Geeks: Talking GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 And More With NVIDIA's Tony Tamasi
On this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Tony Tamasi, NVIDIA VP Of Technical Marketing will joined us for some lively banter about the beastly GeForce RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080, all things Ampere and more...
Time Stamps:
00:55 - Introduction
04:38 - Explaining the enhancements made to Ampere
08:19 - Why go all in with Ampere, this generation?
10:00 - Was the new cooler a function of Ampere's higher power?
12:47 - What's special about Samsung's custom 8nm process?
14:20 - Roadmap Question, Will there be anything below 3070?
15:02 - Why SLI and multi-GPU are less of a focus
18:05 - We need faster CPUs...
18:54 - What does gamer developer support look like this generation?
21:33 - Will Tensor cores / AI be used more often in future games?
25:21 - 3070 cooler explanation...
25:55 - Insight into the new 12-pin power connector
27:58 - HBM2 support on Ampere?
29:33 - Why no more VR Link?
30:30 - What does RTX 30-seris enable for games and gamers?
33:47 - How could the Arm acquisition affect NVIDIA Graphics?
34:40 - RTX IO and DirectStorage benefits
41:37 - Why no DisplayPort 2.0
42:10 - Addressing RTX 30 Series Availability
44:40 - More Ampere at launch than Turing?
46:34 - Any plans for pre-orders?
47:13 - What it's like at NVIDIA
49:35 - Shipment timing