by Brandon HillThursday, August 27, 2020, 03:30 PM EDT

T-Mobile’s Newest Revvl Phone Brings Snapdragon 765 And 5G For $400 Or Less

2020 is turning out to be the year of 5G for Android smartphones. Android flagships with a few exceptions (we’re looking at you, Surface Duo) come standard with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon X55 5G modem. We’re also increasingly seeing mid-range smartphone priced at around $499 with Snapdragon 765/765G 5G Mobile Platforms.

T-Mobile is looking to undercut all domestic rivals with its latest Revvl smartphone, which is aptly called the Revvl 5G. The Revvl 5G manages to incorporate a standard Snapdragon 765 SoC (not the more potent Snapdragon 765G SKU) along with an undersized (for a mid-range smartphone) 4GB of RAM. You’ll also find 64GB of internal storage along with a relatively large 4,000 mAh battery.

Other niceties include a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole punch selfie camera, triple rear cameras (48MP primary, 8MP super wide, 5MP macro), and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. You’ve also got Android 10 along for the ride, which we hope, 1) is not loaded down with carrier bloatware and 2) will get a speedy upgrade to Android 11… although we’re not holding our breaths on either one of those wishes.

T-Mobile is offering all of this with an asking price of just $399.99, or $16.67 per month spread out over two years with an installment plan. However, T-Mobile is giving customers the chance to get the smartphone for as little as $200 if you are switching from another carrier or if you add a new line of service. That sounds like a pretty good bargain for those that want to have a modern smartphone with 5G connectivity at the lowest possible price.

We’re a little bit disappointed by the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but we figure that most people won’t scoff to get “5G buzz” for $400 (or less) when it launches on September 4th. But if the Revvl 5G is still too rich for your blood, T-Mobile is also offering the Revvl 4 (6.22-inch HD+, MediaTek MT6761V/CA, 2GB, 32GB, 3500 mAh) for $120 or the Revvl 4+ (6.52-inch HD+, SD655, 4GB, 64GB, 4000 mAh) for $192.


Via:  T-Mobile

