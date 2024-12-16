Kids, Want A PS5 Or Gaming PC For Christmas? Show Your Parents This Study









Neurscientist Torkel Klingberg, from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said "our results support the claim that screen time generally doesn't impair children's cognitive abilities, and that playing video games can actually boost intelligence." While, it's definitely true that the results are statistically significant, and absolutely indicate a correlation. That's different from causation, though.





It may be good for their brains, but let's fix up that posture, too.

