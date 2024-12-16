Kids, Want A PS5 Or Gaming PC For Christmas? Show Your Parents This Study
In short, using social media or watching online videos probably doesn't make kids less intelligent, but it also probably doesn't make kid more intelligent either. That said, playing video games might actually have a positive effect on intelligence—although this study's results are somewhat inconclusive, at least as far as causation goes.
The study's authors are also careful to note that they aren't saying video games are overall good for you; Klingberg notes that his team "didn't examine the effects of screen behavior on physical activity, sleep, well-being, or school performance." The results are strictly about generalized intelligence.
What were the actual results? Kids who played more video games than average in the two-year period between the two studies had an increase of around 2.5 IQ points versus kids who played fewer games than average. That's not a huge difference, and again, there's no evidence to establish a causal relationship here. It's still encouraging to those of us who prefer video games over other forms of entertainment, though.
This should be no surprise to longtime gamers, of course. Another recent study showed that players of highly-detailed cowboy action title Red Dead Redemption 2 were both more empathic toward and better able to identify wild animals thanks to their experience with the game. Given that most video games are fundamentally simulations of some kind, it makes a lot of sense that gaming can sharpen your mind.