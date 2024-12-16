CATEGORIES
home News

Kids, Want A PS5 Or Gaming PC For Christmas? Show Your Parents This Study

by Zak KillianMonday, December 16, 2024, 02:50 PM EDT
hero kid smarter video games ai generated
A new study that analyzed 9,855 American children at ages 9-10, and then again two years later, has taken great pains to account for both genetic differences in intelligence as well as the effects of socioeconomic status. After all, wealthier people often times tend to be more educated, which leads them to perform better on standardized intelligence tests. Regardless, what did this new study find about the effects of video games on a child's intelligence?

In short, using social media or watching online videos probably doesn't make kids less intelligent, but it also probably doesn't make kid more intelligent either. That said, playing video games might actually have a positive effect on intelligence—although this study's results are somewhat inconclusive, at least as far as causation goes.

Neurscientist Torkel Klingberg, from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said "our results support the claim that screen time generally doesn't impair children's cognitive abilities, and that playing video games can actually boost intelligence." While, it's definitely true that the results are statistically significant, and absolutely indicate a correlation. That's different from causation, though.

hero gamer kids
It may be good for their brains, but let's fix up that posture, too.

The study's authors are also careful to note that they aren't saying video games are overall good for you; Klingberg notes that his team "didn't examine the effects of screen behavior on physical activity, sleep, well-being, or school performance." The results are strictly about generalized intelligence.

What were the actual results? Kids who played more video games than average in the two-year period between the two studies had an increase of around 2.5 IQ points versus kids who played fewer games than average. That's not a huge difference, and again, there's no evidence to establish a causal relationship here. It's still encouraging to those of us who prefer video games over other forms of entertainment, though.

This should be no surprise to longtime gamers, of course. Another recent study showed that players of highly-detailed cowboy action title Red Dead Redemption 2 were both more empathic toward and better able to identify wild animals thanks to their experience with the game. Given that most video games are fundamentally simulations of some kind, it makes a lot of sense that gaming can sharpen your mind.
Tags:  Gaming, Health, Science
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment