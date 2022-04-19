CATEGORIES
Streets Of Rage Retro Brawler Is Getting Made Into A Movie By Creator Of John Wick

by Brittany GoettingTuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT
streets of rage 2
Does Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have you itching to see more movies based on classic Sega video games? You are in luck! Rumor has it that a Streets of Rage movie is currently in the works.

Derek Kolstad, the creator of John Wick, has reportedly written a movie script based on the Streets of Rage video games. Dj2 Entertainment, the producers behind the latest Sonic films and Escape Artists, the producers of the Equalizer films, will both produce the film.

Kolstad, dj2 Entertainment, and Escape Artists all feel like natural fits for a Streets of Rage movie. The Streets of Rage video games follow the adventures of several ex-police officer vigilantes who set out to take down a crime syndicate. Both Kolstad and Escape Artists are inarguably familiar with films that focus on vigilantes. Both Sonic movies have performed exceptionally well at the box office and dj2 Entertainment has supposedly signed a deal with Amazon to produce a television series and movies based on the video game It Takes Two.

streets of rage 1
Streets of Rage was originally developed and published in 1991 by Sega for the Genesis. The game received critical and popular acclaim and soon spawned sequels in 1992 and 1994. Streets of Rage 4, the latest game in the franchise, was released in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC, and mobile devices. It is one of the many games that can be accessed through the PlayStation Now service. The game has been well received and many have commended it for updating the franchise while still maintaining a sense of nostalgia.

Video game movies can be hit-or-miss, but consumers certainly seem interested in them. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released earlier this month and has so far grossed over $231 million worldwide. Its 2020 predecessor boasted the biggest opening weekend for a video game movie in the United States and Canada. It grossed $319.7 million worldwide. The Uncharted film has performed similarly as it has grossed $389.2 million since its release in February. Critics have not enjoyed the films, but they have generally been praised by casual viewers. It is therefore unsurprising that another movie based on a classic video game is on the horizon. It is currently unclear clear when the Streets of Rage movie might release.

Images of Streets of Rage 4 courtesy of Sega, Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games, and Dotemu
