Steam, Epic, GOG Accounts Targeted By Ruthless BloodyStealer Trojan





Do you still think of video games as kids' stuff? A surprising number of people are still of the mindset that video games are small-time, but the reality is that last year, per IDC data, video games drew more revenue ($179 billion) than both films and professional sports combined ($175 billion). That's a lot of money changing hands, and much of that money is spent adding digital licenses to accounts with services like Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and so on.

Knowing that, it becomes obvious that these accounts are like candied sweets for online predators. We're not talking about the "why don't you have a seat" type of online predators—instead, we're talking about folks who deploy phishing and malware tools to capture the accounts of innocent gamers that fall prey to their tricks. Such accounts can be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars, so even if they usually sell for a fraction of their value, they can still be quite lucrative.





An advertisement for the malware. Images: @3xp0rt on Twitter



