Steam Deck Isn't Cut Out For Gaming In Hot Weather And Will Throttle At These Temps





Two tweets posted by the official Steam Deck Twitter account, @OnDeck, has told users that the optimal ambient temperatures for the device is inclusive of 0° through 35° C. This may be bad news for certain parts of the world where air conditioning isn't as common, such as the UK, which has seen temperatures breaching 40° C this week, for those who don't want to do the math that's about 104° F.











Steam Deck Playing Hollow Knight in Reasonable Weather



