CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, May 06, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT

Widespread Spectrum Internet Outages Reported Across US Amid COVID-19 Telecommuting Crunch

spectrum
Most of us across the United States have been hunkered down in our homes, only venturing out for necessities over the past few months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That means that millions of Americans are relying on their home internet connection now more than ever to work from home and complete school work.

Unfortunately for millions of Spectrum customers, they woke up to no internet access this morning. Outages have been reported across Much of Spectrum’s service area, with hotspots up and down the East Coast and in Chicago, Texas, and Southern California. It’s not uncommon for ISPs to have brief outages due to technical glitches, but this particular outage has lingered on longer than most people are comfortable with during these stressful times.

downdetector spectrum

Needless to say, many have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations:

Most customers are reporting problems with total internet loss, while only 3 percent are reporting problems with television service. According to DownDetector, problems started spiking around 12am EST this morning, and then again around 4am. As of the now, the top 5 cities with the most reported issues across the United States are: Los Angeles, Anaheim, Decatur, La Mirada, and Charlotte.

Spectrum is aware of the current outages and says that its “Technicians are doing everything they can to repair the problem.”

We’ll update this article as soon as we gather more information concerning the outage.



Tags:  Internet, telecommuting, spectrum, coronavirus, covid-19
Via:  DownDetector
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms