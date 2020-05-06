Widespread Spectrum Internet Outages Reported Across US Amid COVID-19 Telecommuting Crunch





Most of us across the United States have been hunkered down in our homes, only venturing out for necessities over the past few months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That means that millions of Americans are relying on their home internet connection now more than ever to work from home and complete school work.

Unfortunately for millions of Spectrum customers, they woke up to no internet access this morning. Outages have been reported across Much of Spectrum’s service area, with hotspots up and down the East Coast and in Chicago, Texas, and Southern California. It’s not uncommon for ISPs to have brief outages due to technical glitches, but this particular outage has lingered on longer than most people are comfortable with during these stressful times.





Needless to say, many have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations:

This Spectrum internet is still down after 5-6 hours and I have a paper to finish and an exam to take. If Spectrum causes me to fail my finals I’m gonna be pissed. — Nick (@TexasPoke2021) May 6, 2020

Yooooo so spectrum internet going down on several parts of the country.... it’s starting ... the disconnect .... and the aliens .... coming — 𑁍 (@munecaexquisita) May 6, 2020

Most customers are reporting problems with total internet loss, while only 3 percent are reporting problems with television service. According to DownDetector, problems started spiking around 12am EST this morning, and then again around 4am. As of the now, the top 5 cities with the most reported issues across the United States are: Los Angeles, Anaheim, Decatur, La Mirada, and Charlotte.

Spectrum is aware of the current outages and says that its “Technicians are doing everything they can to repair the problem.”



We’ll update this article as soon as we gather more information concerning the outage.