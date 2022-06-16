Sony's Gold Plated Walkman Costs More Than Its 77-Inch Bravia OLED TV







Most of us are likely tightening our budgets due to current economic trends. Nevertheless, Sony apparently believes there is a market for those who crave both nostalgic and luxurious items. As such, Sony just announced its gold-plated Walkman and it costs more than most big screen OLED TVs, even ones from Sony.



Sony’s NW-WM1ZM2 Walkman features a 99.99% purity (4N) Gold-plated Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) chassis. This reportedly provides a “stronger digital ground and higher rigidity, enabling clear, expansive sound, so the listener can experience each instrument as if it were performing live.”









The device also includes a “thick KIMBER KABLE to run from the amp base to the balanced headphone jack.” Users can expect as well “various FT CAP3 capacitors (High-polymer Capacitor) and a large solid high polymer capacitor which offers large capacitance and low resistance,” a “DSD Remastering Engine where PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital),” and “S-Master HX digital amp technology” that provides a “a stunningly faithful sound reproduction.” The device incorporates a 5-inch (12.7cm) display and offers up to 40 hours of listening.











